Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Akshay takes Ranbir’s place and sits in the mandap after Abhay kidnaps Ranbir. However, Aaliya’s goons misunderstand Akshay to be Ranbir and kidnap him. They inform Aaliya about the same.

Ranbir, who is locked in the bathroom, plans to sneak out. He overhears Akshay’s sister’s voice and bangs the bathroom door. She opens the door, but Ranbir hides. While she looks out for someone in the bathroom, Ranbir fools her and sneaks out. Ranbir takes the groom’s place and sits beside Prachi. Meanwhile, Aaliya celebrates as she thinks that she has finally kidnapped Ranbir and will get him married to Rhea.

In the coming episode, Ranbir, who is sitting in the mandap, along with Prachi, imagines her marrying Akshay. He witnesses Akshay putting vermillion on Prachi’s hairline and making her wear the mangalsutra. Ranbir gets shocked to witness Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. However, this would be Ranbir’s imagination.

OMG! Will Ranbir and Prachi marry?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

