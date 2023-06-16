ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married

Akshay puts vermillion on Prachi’s hairline and makes her wear the mangalsutra. Ranbir gets shocked to witness Prachi and Akshay’s wedding in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Jun,2023 11:47:41
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi get married

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Akshay takes Ranbir’s place and sits in the mandap after Abhay kidnaps Ranbir. However, Aaliya’s goons misunderstand Akshay to be Ranbir and kidnap him. They inform Aaliya about the same.

Ranbir, who is locked in the bathroom, plans to sneak out. He overhears Akshay’s sister’s voice and bangs the bathroom door. She opens the door, but Ranbir hides. While she looks out for someone in the bathroom, Ranbir fools her and sneaks out. Ranbir takes the groom’s place and sits beside Prachi. Meanwhile, Aaliya celebrates as she thinks that she has finally kidnapped Ranbir and will get him married to Rhea.

In the coming episode, Ranbir, who is sitting in the mandap, along with Prachi, imagines her marrying Akshay. He witnesses Akshay putting vermillion on Prachi’s hairline and making her wear the mangalsutra. Ranbir gets shocked to witness Prachi and Akshay’s wedding.  However, this would be Ranbir’s imagination.

OMG! Will Ranbir and Prachi marry?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant agrees to get engaged to Lakshmi
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Meet spoiler: Sarkar rescues Meet’s factory from auction
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki exposes Shaurya as her kidnapper to Luthra family
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir makes a successful escape to marry Prachi
Meet spoiler: Meet gets Gunwanti arrested
Meet spoiler: Meet gets Gunwanti arrested
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti misunderstands Ram and Priya’s relationship
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets to know Kiara’s secret
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s plan to find his real father
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir’s plan to find his real father
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya ruins Anupamaa’s glorious moment
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya ruins Anupamaa’s glorious moment
Read Latest News