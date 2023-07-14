Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Ranbir find ways to hide their relationship truth

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Ranbir and Prachi bump into each other again and have a nok-jhok moment. Prachi tells Ranbir that he was lucky as she was a part of his life earlier and she was best for him. However, Ranbir mentions that if she was best for him, why did they get separated? Prachi stands speechless.

Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) continue their cute argument. As their fight escalates, they start calling each other by funny names. Soon, Akshay unexpectedly enters the scene. Akshay (Abhishek Malik) questions Ranbir and Prachi about the funny names. However, Prachi skillfully handles the situation, defusing the tension and leaving Akshay intrigued.

In the coming episode, Mihika and Ranbir devise a plan to convince everyone that they have performed the puja. Mihika expresses her concern that their true relationship will be exposed if they don’t participate in the ritual. On the other hand, Prachi, too, fears the same. Determined to keep up appearances, their respective partners Akshay and Ranbir, brainstormed ideas to create the illusion of their participation in the puja. They devise a clever scheme to deceive everyone and ensure their secret remains hidden.

Will they succeed in their plan?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

