ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Ranbir find ways to hide their relationship truth

Mihika expresses her concern that their true relationship will be exposed if they don't participate in the ritual. On the other hand, Prachi, too, fears the same. Akshay and Ranbir brainstorm ideas to create the illusion of their participation in the puja in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 15:30:44
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Ranbir find ways to hide their relationship truth 833854

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Ranbir and Prachi bump into each other again and have a nok-jhok moment. Prachi tells Ranbir that he was lucky as she was a part of his life earlier and she was best for him. However, Ranbir mentions that if she was best for him, why did they get separated? Prachi stands speechless.

Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) continue their cute argument. As their fight escalates, they start calling each other by funny names. Soon, Akshay unexpectedly enters the scene. Akshay (Abhishek Malik) questions Ranbir and Prachi about the funny names. However, Prachi skillfully handles the situation, defusing the tension and leaving Akshay intrigued.

In the coming episode, Mihika and Ranbir devise a plan to convince everyone that they have performed the puja. Mihika expresses her concern that their true relationship will be exposed if they don’t participate in the ritual. On the other hand, Prachi, too, fears the same. Determined to keep up appearances, their respective partners Akshay and Ranbir, brainstormed ideas to create the illusion of their participation in the puja. They devise a clever scheme to deceive everyone and ensure their secret remains hidden.

Will they succeed in their plan?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Maitree spoiler: Saaransh gives a shocking information to Maitree and Harsh 833815
Maitree spoiler: Saaransh gives a shocking information to Maitree and Harsh
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands 833759
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Tulsi join hands
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family misses Preeta on Kavya’s big day 833703
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family misses Preeta on Kavya’s big day
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room 833701
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti gets trapped in a gaseous room
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gets injured 833693
Meet spoiler: Sumeet gets injured
Review of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: An effective spin-off with good execution and performances 833568
Review of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: An effective spin-off with good execution and performances
Latest Stories
Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video 833905
Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt   833917
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt  
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram's company 833907
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram’s company
Auto Draft 833903
Fans celebrate Jee Karda’s launch with Tamannaah Bhatia at her college in Mumbai
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories 833900
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 833872
Exclusive: Apoorva Arora bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Read Latest News