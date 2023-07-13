ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter

Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about the funny names. However, Prachi skillfully handles the situation, defusing the tension in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 12:08:54
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter 833269

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Prachi confronts Akshay about their fake relationship during the Teej rituals. She firmly expresses that they cannot participate in the traditional Teej rasams as they are not real couple. Mihika, also involved in a fake relationship with Ranbir, refuses to contribute to the rituals.

Ranbir and Prachi bump into each other again and have a nok-jhok moment. Prachi tells Ranbir that he was lucky as she was a part of his life earlier and she was best for him. However, Ranbir mentions that if she was best for him, why did they get separated? Prachi stands speechless.

In the coming episode, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) continue their cute argument. As their fight escalates, they start calling each other by funny names. Soon, Akshay unexpectedly enters the scene. Akshay (Abhishek Malik) questions Ranbir and Prachi about the funny names. However, Prachi skillfully handles the situation, defusing the tension and leaving Akshay intrigued.

How will Ranbir and Prachi manage to hide their past from the family?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay questions Ranbir and Prachi about their banter 833268
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant comes close to Lakshmi to make Rishi jealous
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi manipulates Shaurya against Kavya 833267
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi manipulates Shaurya against Kavya
Maitree spoiler: Harsh and Nandini to marry 833255
Maitree spoiler: Harsh and Nandini to marry
Meet spoiler: Sumeet on a mission to validate her marriage 833250
Meet spoiler: Sumeet on a mission to validate her marriage
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya misses mother Preeta on her roka 833098
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Kavya misses mother Preeta on her roka
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi claims to be the perfect partner for Ranbir 833074
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi claims to be the perfect partner for Ranbir
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa returns to her family 833297
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa returns to her family
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family  833290
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family 
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat's daughter 833275
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Ekam gets to know of Alia being Nehmat’s daughter
Roshann Meka to Play Mohanlal's Son in Vrushabha 833257
Roshann Meka to Play Mohanlal’s Son in Vrushabha
As Sanjay Bhansali's Devdas Turns A Mature 21, Subhash K Jha Recalls Being A Small Part Of This Monumental Epic 833264
As Sanjay Bhansali’s Devdas Turns A Mature 21, Subhash K Jha Recalls Being A Small Part Of This Monumental Epic
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja questions Protima about her work 833263
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja questions Protima about her work
Read Latest News