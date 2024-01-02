Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ashutosh’s mother raises her hand on Khushi, Prachi intervenes

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV passes by the room and overhears Purvi’s screams. He enters the room and saves Purvi. Later, he gets into a fight with Jasbeer. Prachi and the family learn about Jasbeer’s act and call the police. Soon, Jasbeer makes a cheap statement on RV and Purvi’s relationship which angers Prachi and she slaps him. Police takes Jasbeer along but Ashutosh’s family thinks about Jasbeer’s words and puts cheap allegations on RV and Purvi’s relationship. Prachi, Purvi, (Rachi Sharma) RV and the family get shocked.

Purvi witnesses Ashutosh with a girl and breaks down. She reveals the same to RV who exposes him in front of the guests. However, Ashutosh’s family instead gets angry at Purvi and humiliates her for always being around RV. Soon, Prachi gets angry and asks them to think before saying anything against Purvi. Later, Khushi gets furious by the allegations and calls off Purvi and Ashutosh’s wedding.

In the coming episode, Khushi after calling off the Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and Ashutosh’s wedding and asks Ashutosh’s family to leave. She holds Ashutosh’s mother’s hand and asks her to exit the hall. However, Ashutosh’s mother gets angry at Khushi and raises her hand on her. Soon, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) holds Ashutosh’s mother’s hand and stops her from slapping Khushi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2625 1 January 2024 Written Episode Update

