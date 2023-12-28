Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Jasbeer misbehaves with Purvi, RV comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Jasbeer learns that Purvi’s sangeet ceremony is happening in a big hotel. He manages to find out the location and lands there. Jasbeer takes a disguise of a sardar to protect his identity as he plans to ruin her ceremony. However, Jasbeer bumps into Rajvansh at the ceremony and gets suspicious about him.

Purvi’s mehendi ceremony starts and the mehendi artists decides to write A on her hands. However, because someone pushes her the A turns into R and this angers Ashutosh’s family. Soon, Ashutosh’s mother removes the entire mehendi from Purvi’s hand and later washes off her hands. She along with the entire family create ruckus at the ceremony which upsets Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and her family.

In the coming episode, Purvi and her family enjoy dancing at the sangeet ceremony. Soon, Jasbeer takes advantage of the situation and kidnaps Purvi. The latter gets shouts for help but Jasbeer takes her away. He brings her to a room and tries to misbehave with her. Purvi pushes him away and shouts for help. RV passes by the room and overhears Purvi’s screams. He enters the room and saves Purvi. Later, he gets into a fight with Jasbeer.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2621 27 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.