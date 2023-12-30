Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi calls off Purvi and Ashutosh’s wedding

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and her family enjoy dancing at the sangeet ceremony. Soon, Jasbeer takes advantage of the situation and kidnaps Purvi. The latter gets shouts for help but Jasbeer takes her away. He brings her to a room and tries to misbehave with her. Purvi pushes him away and shouts for help.

RV passes by the room and overhears Purvi’s screams. He enters the room and saves Purvi. Later, he gets into a fight with Jasbeer. Prachi and the family learn about Jasbeer’s act and call the police. Soon, Jasbeer makes a cheap statement on RV and Purvi’s relationship which angers Prachi and she slaps him. Police takes Jasbeer along but Ashutosh’s family thinks about Jasbeer’s words and puts cheap allegations on RV and Purvi’s relationship. Prachi, Purvi, (Rachi Sharma) RV and the family get shocked.

In the coming episode, Purvi witnesses Ashutosh with a girl and breaks down. She reveals the same to RV who exposes him in front of the guests. However, Ashutosh’s family instead gets angry at Purvi and humiliates her for always being around RV. Soon, Prachi gets angry and asks them to think before saying anything against Purvi. Later, Khushi gets furious by the allegations and calls off Purvi and Ashutosh’s wedding.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2623 29 December 2023 Written Episode Update

