Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi defends Purvi against hateful neighbours

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV and Purvi get ready for the pagphera rasam. However, Monisha lands at RV’s house to speak to RV. While the two get cozy, Purvi sees them and gets shocked. She questions RV whether he is having an extra marital affair. RV denies the allegations and reveals that Monisha was his ex-fiancée and they were about to get married. This information shocks Purvi.

Purvi questions the reason behind RV’s action of marrying her. RV reveals that how her character was being questioned in front of everyone and to save her, he stepped forward to marry her. Purvi gets shocked by RV’s confession. When Purvi asks he has feelings for Monisha, RV agrees. Soon, RV reveals that he is ending their relationship and leaving her for forever as that would be right for both. RV drops Purvi at her place and leaves.

In the coming episode, Purvi comes outside her house and Prachi hugs her. Soon, the ladies of the neighbouring house start taunting Purvi and RV’s relationship as they witness RV leaving Purvi alone and going. Soon, Khushi comes and gets angry at them. She throws water at them and asks them to leave. Khushi apologizes to Purvi as she believes that RV revealed everything about the past. However, to her surprise, Purvi is still unaware about the truth.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2673 19 February 2024 Written Episode Update

