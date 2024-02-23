Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi threatens Rajvansh to stay away from Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi relaxes in her room thinking about RV’s betrayal. Meanwhile, Prachi and her entire family worries about Purvi. Soon, when she comes out of her room, the family members confront her. Purvi hides about RV-Monisha’s relationship and lies to Prachi that she is upset because she had a fight with RV and hence she asked him to not come home.

Prachi doubts Purvi but she assures her that it was just a small fight. However, later, Purvi reveals to Khushi about RV’s family’s behaviour. Khushi initially decides to reveal about her past to Purvi but after thinking about the consequences, she decides conceals her past with Rajvansh from Purvi. As the Malhotras celebrate Purvi’s departure, Monisha asks Rajvansh to invite Purvi to the party and make her feel jealous. However, Rajvansh feels guilty about his act and tells Deepika that he isn’t pleased with his revenge.

In the coming episode, Khushi visits Rajvansh’s house to meet him. Soon, Khushi asks her lawyer to serve a restraining order. The lawyer asks Rajvansh to stay away from Purvi. Khushi also challenges Rajvansh and vows to get Purvi remarried. Rajvansh gets angry with Khushi’s threats. At home, Diya calls Rajvansh from Purvi’s number and Monisha answers the call. Purvi witnesses the family partying after her departure and gets heartbroken.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2676 22 February 2024 Written Episode Update

