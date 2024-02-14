Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Monisha’s wish to marry RV shocks Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, a new girl enters the house and gets surprised seeing the decoration and a bride. This new girl turns out to be RV’s fiancée Monisha. She learns that RV married Purvi. When angry Monisha confronts RV, the latter reveals that Purvi is Khushi’s sister and he married her to seek revenge from Khushi. Monisha understands RV and support him in his plan.

Purvi meets Monisha and questions her about her relationship with the house. Monisha calls herself Purvi’s suatan which shocks her. Soon, she changes the topic. Later, Purvi and RV perform a post marriage ritual together of finding a ring from a bowl of milk. However, Monisha gets angry at their bonding and ruin the ceremony by taking out the ring. Purvi gets shocked by Monisha’s actions.

In the coming episode, Monisha mentions that as she has removed the ring, it means she will rule over RV and his family. However, RV’s mother try to handle the situation. Monisha refuses to stop and soon reveals her wish to become RV’s wife. Purvi hears Monisha’s wish and gets shocked. Meanwhile, all the family members also get surprised.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2668 13 February 2024 Written Episode Update

