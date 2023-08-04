ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding

Ranbir gets shocked to see his mother Pallavi at Akshay’s house. During her visit, Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 17:01:09
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding 840580

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, goons target Prachi for her heroic efforts in spoiling their plans. With Prachi held hostage, Ranbir gets worried. However, police receive information about the attack in the mall. Determined to save the innocent lives at risk, the police devise a strategic plan to enter the mall discreetly and rescue all the hostages.

Prachi’s life gets in danger, and Ranbir jumps in to save her. Prachi gets touched by Ranbir’s efforts and gestures to rescue her life despite everything they have gone through. These circumstances bring Prachi and Ranbir closer but make Akshay jealous of Ranbir. Eventually, the police come in and save all from the mall.

In the coming episode, Ranbir, Akshay and Ranbir come back home safely. As soon as, they enter, Ranbir gets shocked to see his mother Pallavi (Khyaati Keswani) at Akshay’s house. During her visit, Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent 840577
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk 840516
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk
Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Raunak 840421
Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Raunak
From Anupamaa, Preeta, Manjiri, Pushpa And Teji: Powerful Moms On Hindi Television 840327
From Anupamaa, Preeta, Manjiri, Pushpa And Teji: Powerful Moms On Hindi Television
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan works towards his plan to save Radha 840221
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan works towards his plan to save Radha
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua tells the family about the attack on Haider 840216
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua tells the family about the attack on Haider
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan 840592
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer 840560
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer
‘I'm just amazed by your zest for life, I wish this is the same for us as well at that age,' says Shilpa Shetty to 95-year-old’ Bhagwani Devi on India's Got Talent Season 10 840570
‘I’m just amazed by your zest for life, I wish this is the same for us as well at that age,’ says Shilpa Shetty to 95-year-old’ Bhagwani Devi on India’s Got Talent Season 10
Sources: Jio Cinema Scraps Streaming Of Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic Of Shiri 840546
Sources: Jio Cinema Scraps Streaming Of Divyanka Tripathi’s The Magic Of Shiri
I am overwhelmed with the great response I have received for Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Anjali Anand 840520
I am overwhelmed with the great response I have received for Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Anjali Anand
The First Look motion poster of DRAUPADI, starring Rukmini Maitra in the lead is out! 840527
The First Look motion poster of DRAUPADI, starring Rukmini Maitra in the lead is out!
Read Latest News