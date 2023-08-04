ADVERTISEMENT
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer

During the trailer launch, IWMBuzz.com reporter asked Abhishek Bachchan about his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's reaction to the trailer of 'Ghoomer.'

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 16:59:22
Talented actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has featured in critically-acclaimed movies like Yuva, Guru, Paa, and Ludo, is all set to entertain the masses in his first-ever sports drama, Ghoomer. Helmed by ace Bollywood director R Balki, Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek.

During the trailer launch, IWMBuzz.com reporter asked Abhishek about his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s reaction to the trailer of ‘Ghoomer.’ He laughed and said, “Bohot kuch kahaa unhone.” However, he didn’t really reveal the feedback he got from them. But he further expressed, “It’s a very personal thing to share. But I hope they are proud. Jokes apart, getting the endorsement of Dad, Mom, and Aishwarya as actors is important. To get the approval of actors of the caliber of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya Bachchan is a very big thing. They are on the top of their game. They know what they’re talking about. So you feel very happy when they like your work. I am thankful to them and to Balki for making a film they liked, nahi toh ghar jaana mushkil hota (laughs). But they are very happy and excited. They have not seen the film yet but liked the trailer. I hope they like the film too.”

Further, when we asked about the preparation he did for the role, Abhishek revealed, “The character I played, Paddy sir is an ex-Indian cricketer, and he’s a left-arm spin bowler. Although I am a leftie, weirdly, I bat with my right. I am ambidextrous. I bowl with my right hand. But I write with my left hand. I only had to train myself with the left hand, so I spoke to one of my dearest friends, my childhood friend, who is a left-arm spinner, Rohan Gavaskar. He’s one of the people I have maximum respect for, with how he conducts himself and his life. So, I asked him for some tips, and he helped me. That was the preparation to make it look as natural as possible. Apart from that, I just copied Balki. Even if you see my look in the film, it’s like him. ”

The film will be released in theatres on August 18.

