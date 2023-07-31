Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Police race against time to save Prachi and Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) playful banter continues amidst their shopping spree at the mall. Unbeknownst to them, a sinister plan unfolds as a dangerous goon enters the mall with a gun hidden in his bag. Without any idea of the looming threat, Prachi, Ranbir, and other shoppers remain oblivious as they navigate the mall. The goon makes his way to the trial room, discreetly loading his gun with sinister intentions.

Chaos erupts at the mall when goons attack and kidnap Ranbir. While held captive, Ranbir witnesses the goons’ misconduct towards a woman and bravely stands up for her. Meanwhile, Akshay and Prachi are unaware of the unfolding danger inside a trial room. When Prachi learns about Ranbir being in trouble, she gathers the courage to escape from Akshay’s grasp and rushes to save Ranbir, putting her own life at risk.

In the coming episode, goons target Prachi for her heroic efforts in spoiling their plans. With Prachi held hostage, Ranbir gets worried. However, police receive information about the attack in the mall. Determined to save the innocent lives at risk, the police devise a strategic plan to enter the mall discreetly and rescue all the hostages.

Will the police succeed in their daring rescue mission?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

