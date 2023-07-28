ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir face danger amidst shopping spree

Prachi and Ranbir's playful banter continues amidst their shopping spree at the mall. Unbeknownst to them, a sinister plan unfolds as a dangerous goon enters the mall with a gun hidden in his bag in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Jul,2023 15:08:03
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) decides to try out a dress and heads to the changing room, unknowingly followed by Ranbir. Inside the changing room, the two share a moment as Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) tries to lay the lace of her blouse. However, their moment of privacy is short-lived when Mihika approaches the changing room and offers to help Prachi with her dress. Sensing something amiss, Prachi tries dismissing Mihika’s offer, but her suspicion grows as she hears Ranbir’s voice inside the changing room.

Pallavi and Dida find themselves at the same mall as Ranbir, Mihika, Prachi, and Akshay. As Pallavi explores sarees in one of the stores, she gets shocked to see Prachi. Fueled by anger, Pallavi confronts Prachi for betraying her beloved son, Ranbir. Sensing the brewing storm, Dida tries her best to prevent a heated confrontation, and she successfully manages to stop Pallavi.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir’s playful banter continues amidst their shopping spree at the mall. Unbeknownst to them, a sinister plan unfolds as a dangerous goon enters the mall with a gun hidden in his bag. Without any idea of the looming threat, Prachi, Ranbir, and other shoppers remain oblivious as they navigate the mall. The goon makes his way to the trial room, discreetly loading his gun with sinister intentions.

Will Ranbir learn about the attack in the mall?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

