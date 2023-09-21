Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir get into a nasty fight at police station

Prachi comes to the police station. Ranbir thinks Prachi has calmed down and came to get him out. However, Prachi comes and asks Ranbir about Khushi. Ranbir argues with Prachi as she doesn't listen to him in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 12:45:27
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Khushi reveals to Ranbir that she is angry with him as he left her alone and went away. Ranbir apologizes to Khushi for his behaviour and promises to be with her always like a family. Akshay overhears their conversation and calls a goon at home. Akshay shows him Khushi’s photo and asks him to kidnap her. The henchman takes advantage of the situation at the Janmashtami celebration and kidnaps Khushi.

Akshay, (Abhishek Malik) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) look out for Khushi in the entire house. Soon, Ranbir also learns about Khushi being missing and he too gets involved in the search process. However, Akshay asks Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) to stop faking and asks him about Khushi. Soon, Akshay blames Ranbir for kidnapping Khushi. Prachi believes Akshay and gets Ranbir arrested.

In the coming episode, Prachi comes to the police station. Ranbir thinks Prachi has calmed down and came to get him out. However, Prachi comes and asks Ranbir about Khushi. Ranbir argues with Prachi as she doesn’t listen to him. Prachi continues to accuse Ranbir which angers Ranbir and he asks her to leave. Prachi gets upset with Ranbir’s actions and words and leaves the police station.

Read Latest News