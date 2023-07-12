Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi claims to be the perfect partner for Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Ranbir mistakenly catches hold of Prachi’s hand instead of Mihika’s, leaving Prachi and the family members shocked.

Later, Prachi confronts Akshay about their fake relationship during the Teej rituals. She firmly expresses that they cannot participate in the traditional Teej rasams as they are not real couple. Mihika, also involved in a fake relationship with Ranbir, refuses to contribute to the rituals.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Prachi bump into each other again and have a nok-jhok moment. Prachi tells Ranbir that he was lucky as she was a part of his life earlier and she was best for him. However, Ranbir mentions that if she was best for him, why did they get separated? Prachi stands speechless.

How will Prachi reach to Ranbir’s questions?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!