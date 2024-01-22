Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi misses Ranbir on Purvi’s wedding, gets emotional

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shaurya and Palki dance along with Purvi and RV (Abrar Qazi). RV and Purvi’s wedding rituals begin as they sit in the mandap. Meanwhile, Jasbeer learns that his goons have kidnapped Khushi instead of Purvi. He gets angry and himself decides to get Purvi (Rachi Sharma).

Jasbeer dons the kinnar avatar at Purvi and RV’s wedding and enters the venue in a veil. Jasbeer comes to the mandap and starts pouring water on the couple. And later purposely Jasbeer drops the water on the hawan which ultimately leads to dousing the fire. Soon, the families consider this as an inauspicious sign and halt Purvi and RV’s wedding. Jasbeer gets happy with the news.

In the coming episode, Jasbeer is sent out of the hall by the family members and the wedding ritual begin again. Prachi is asked to do the gathbandhan. However, she misses Ranbir and refuses to do it alone. But the family motivates her and soon she imagines Ranbir standing along with her and the two do Purvi and RV’s gathbandhan. Prachi gets emotional and cries.

