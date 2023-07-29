ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons

Prachi learns about Ranbir being in trouble; she gathers the courage to escape from Akshay's grasp and rushes to save Ranbir, putting her own life at risk in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
29 Jul,2023 12:02:44
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi risks her life to save Ranbir from goons 838787

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Pallavi and Dida find themselves at the same mall as Ranbir, Mihika, Prachi, and Akshay. As Pallavi explores sarees in one of the stores, she gets shocked to see Prachi. Fueled by anger, Pallavi confronts Prachi for betraying her beloved son, Ranbir. Sensing the brewing storm, Dida tries her best to prevent a heated confrontation and successfully manages to stop Pallavi.

Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) playful banter continues amidst their shopping spree at the mall. Unbeknownst to them, a sinister plan unfolds as a dangerous goon enters the mall with a gun hidden in his bag. Without any idea of the looming threat, Prachi, Ranbir, and other shoppers remain oblivious as they navigate the mall. The goon makes his way to the trial room, discreetly loading his gun with sinister intentions.

In the coming episode, chaos erupts at the mall when goons attack and kidnap Ranbir. While held captive, Ranbir witnesses the goons’ misconduct towards a woman and bravely stands up for her. Meanwhile, Akshay and Prachi are unaware of the unfolding danger inside a trial room. When Prachi learns about Ranbir being in trouble, she gathers the courage to escape from Akshay’s grasp and rushes to save Ranbir, putting her own life at risk.

Will Ranbir and Prachi survive this attack?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

