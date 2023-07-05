Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint

The upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Akshay informs Mihika that Ranbir is already married, crushing her hopes of a potential relationship. However, Mihika, not one to back down, responds with a scathing comeback, accusing Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay’s anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika.

Prachi takes a stand during Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh ceremony. As they prepare to enter the house, Prachi interrupts the ritual and raises an important point. She asserts that the grah pravesh ceremony is traditionally meant only for married couples. Prachi’s unexpected intervention leaves everyone taken aback, including Ranbir and Mihika.

In the coming episode, Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint. She emphasizes that Akshay’s intentions may stem from a genuine concern for her well-being. However, Mihika counters by suggesting that Akshay’s attempts to tarnish Ranbir’s image may be misguided. Prachi remains firm in her belief, reminding Mihika that both she and Akshay are acquainted with Ranbir.

Will OMG! Will Ranbir make Akshay and Prachi’s life hell?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

