ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint

Prachi emphasizes that Akshay's intentions may stem from a genuine concern for her well-being. Soon, Mihika counters her statement in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jul,2023 16:09:19
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint

The upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Akshay informs Mihika that Ranbir is already married, crushing her hopes of a potential relationship. However, Mihika, not one to back down, responds with a scathing comeback, accusing Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay’s anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika.

Prachi takes a stand during Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh ceremony. As they prepare to enter the house, Prachi interrupts the ritual and raises an important point. She asserts that the grah pravesh ceremony is traditionally meant only for married couples. Prachi’s unexpected intervention leaves everyone taken aback, including Ranbir and Mihika.

In the coming episode, Prachi urges Mihika to consider Akshay’s viewpoint. She emphasizes that Akshay’s intentions may stem from a genuine concern for her well-being. However, Mihika counters by suggesting that Akshay’s attempts to tarnish Ranbir’s image may be misguided. Prachi remains firm in her belief, reminding Mihika that both she and Akshay are acquainted with Ranbir.

Will OMG! Will Ranbir make Akshay and Prachi’s life hell?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant attempts to kill Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant attempts to kill Rishi
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
It feels happy to be playing a positive role again with Meet: Jinal Jain
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer to Luthra company
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan gets excited to welcome Rajveer to Luthra company
Latest Stories
Satyaprem Ki Katha is getting love from all the corners! Fans groove with Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu!
Satyaprem Ki Katha is getting love from all the corners! Fans groove with Kartik Aaryan aka Sattu!
Bawaal Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s chemistry sets internet ablaze
Bawaal Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s chemistry sets internet ablaze
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya falls unconscious
Ashnoor Kaur Looks Chic And Stylish In Satin Mini Dress; Check Here
Ashnoor Kaur Looks Chic And Stylish In Satin Mini Dress; Check Here
My favourite romantic movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Karan Sharma
My favourite romantic movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Karan Sharma
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Exudes Confidence In Fishtail Feathery Bodycon; Check Here
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Exudes Confidence In Fishtail Feathery Bodycon; Check Here
Read Latest News