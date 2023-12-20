Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi visits Ranbir’s house

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV talks to his mother while driving home. Meanwhile, Jasbeer witnesses RV leaving in his car and follows him. He plans his accident and decides to remove him from his and Purvi’s life. Soon, Jasbeer finds RV’s car and bumps his jeep into his car which leads to a deadly accident. RV’s car glass breaks and he falls unconscious. Jasbeer informs Purvi about RV’s accident and soon she leaves to save him.

Purvi goes to see RV and bumps into Ranbir. Soon, Ranbir decides to help her to save RV. Purvi and Ranbir reach the spot and witness RV being injured. Purvi breaks down and takes him to the hospital along with Ranbir. However, they face huge traffic on the road and Ranbir decides to call the doctor at his house. Ranbir takes RV to his house for the treatment and Purvi also accompany them.

In the coming episode, Doctor checks RV while Purvi gets emotional. Soon, Purvi calls her mother and informs her about RV’s accident. She also further informs Prachi that Jasbeer was responsible for RV accident. Prachi feels her daughter needs her hence she decides to go to KK aka Ranbir’s house. RV wakes up which makes Purvi happy. Soon, the doorbell rings and Purvi rushes to bring her mother.

Will Ranbir and Prachi come face to face?

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2613 19 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.