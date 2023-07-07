ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir

Prachi puts an allegation against him, mentioning that he has returned to her life to seek revenge from her, and hence he is using Mihika for the same in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jul,2023 12:14:28
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi’s big accusation against Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Prachi takes a stand during Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh ceremony. As they prepare to enter the house, Prachi interrupts the ritual and raises an important point. She asserts that the grah pravesh ceremony is traditionally meant only for married couples. Prachi’s unexpected intervention leaves everyone taken aback, including Ranbir and Mihika.

The Tandon family prepares for the upcoming Teej function. Prachi worries about Ranbir coming back into her life. Meanwhile, Ranbir finds himself contemplating the truth behind Prachi’s marriage. Ranbir becomes determined to uncover the reality surrounding Prachi’s marital status during the Teej function.

In the coming episode, Ranbir comes to Tandon’s house, and Prachi decides to speak to him. Prachi confronts him about his presence at her in-laws’ place. Prachi mentions to Ranbir that he hasn’t moved on in life. However, Ranbir says he has. Soon, Prachi puts an allegation on him, mentioning that he has returned to her life to seek revenge from her, and hence he is using Mihika for the same. When Ranbir refuses all the allegations, Prachi asks him to vow the same. While they speak, Akshay’s mother watches them and gets shocked.

OMG! Will Akshay’s family learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Manisha Suthar

Manisha Suthar

