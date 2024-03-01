Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi and RV’s cute nok-jhok

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi hears the neighbours talking ill about Purvi and RV’s relationship and gets angry at them. Soon, they enter her house and start giving them warning. The neighbour mentions that RV will never return and he has left Purvi. They also ask them to leave the chawl and go.

While the family gets worried, RV enters Purvi’s house and the latter gets shocked to see him. RV manages to convince Purvi to come along. Purvi also thinks about her family and leaves with Purvi. Finally, Purvi enters RV’s house and Dadu gets happy. However, Monisha and the other family members get pissed by Purvi’s return.

In the coming episode, RV’s mother gets angry at RV for bringing Purvi back in the house. However, he explains how Dadaji insisted him. The next morning, RV roams around the room in a towel. Purvi gets angry at him and asks him to be properly dressed. RV mentions that it is his room and he can roam around the way he likes. Purvi also gets furious and reveals that she is also the member of the house and the room belongs to her too. Purvi and RV’s cute nok-jhok continues.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2682 29 February 2024 Written Episode Update

RV manages to convince Purvi to come along. Purvi also thinks about her family and leaves with Purvi. Finally, Purvi enters RV’s house.