Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi bails out RV

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Trishna enters and points gun at the driver. The truck driver gets scared and gives the money to Prachi. On the other hand, RV takes Purvi to the restaurant. Monisha witnesses them together and gets angry. She decides to remove Purvi out of RV’s life. Meanwhile, the host announces masquerade party. Monisha also wears a mask and comes to the dance floor. She tries to get close to RV and dances with him and pushes away Purvi.

Monisha spikes Purvi’s drink and the latter drinks it. Purvi feels dizzy and goes to the washroom. She falls unconscious. Meanwhile, RV goes to his room and Monisha enters. RV gets shocked to see Monisha in the room. On the other hand, Khushi calls the hotel staff member and police and informs them about RV cheating on Purvi. They head to RV’s room and finds him with Monisha instead of Purvi. Soon, police arrest both RV and Monisha.

In the coming episode, Purvi gets a call from Dadi who asks her to bail out RV. The former goes to the jail wherein RV has an argument with her. RV believes that Purvi got them arrested. However, Purvi tries to clear things and later gets RV out on bail. Purvi refuses to bail out Monisha but Monisha’s sister Deepika arrives and she bails out Monisha.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2702 22 March 2024 Written Episode Update

