Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi kicks out RV from the bedroom

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi gets a call from Dadi who asks her to bail out RV. The former goes to the jail wherein RV has an argument with her. RV believes that Purvi got them arrested. However, Purvi tries to clear things and later gets RV out on bail. Purvi refuses to bail out Monisha but Monisha’s sister Deepika arrives and she bails out Monisha.

Trishna comes to meet her new friend Prachi at her house. Trishna informs Prachi and her family that she is getting married again with her husband Krishna aka Ranbir. Trishna shares her wish to hire Kumkum Bhagya catering service for her wedding. Soon, Prachi fulfils her wish when she reveals that Kumkum Bhagya catering service is owned by her. Trishna gets happy and thanks Prachi for the help.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi come to their room wherein the latter asks RV to fold clothes. However, he refuses to do that and decides to sleep on the bed. Purvi gets angry and asks RV to leave the room and sleep outside. When RV refuses to do so, Purvi decides to complaint to Dadi. RV gets scared and stops Purvi. He leaves the room and bumps into Dadaji.

