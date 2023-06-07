ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Ranbir to stop Prachi’s wedding

Akshay's bua comes forwards and does Akshay and Prachi’s gathbandhan before the marriage. On the other hand, Ranbir, who had a safe escape from the kidnappers, runs to stop Prachi’s wedding in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 17:32:08
Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, to witness gripping drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Ranbir confesses his love for Prachi and reveals that he will never be able to see Prachi marry someone else. Hence, he fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor, and they get married. While Akshay sulks, Prachi and Ranbir celebrate this happy moment. However, it turns out to be Ranbir’s imagination. When Ranbir is about to stop the wedding, Aaliya’s goons kidnap him and render him unconscious.

The goons attempt to flee with Ranbir. However, Shahana intervenes and questions them about the unconscious man on the wheelchair. They manage to fool Shahana and go. Later, while they are on their way, Ranbir regains consciousness and flees. The goons inform Aaliya about the same. Ranbir’s successful escape worries Aaliya.

In the coming episode, Akshay’s bua makes a smashing entry at Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. She has a tashan moment with Akshay’s mother. Hence, his bua decides to do the gathbandhan. She comes forwards and does Akshay and Prachi’s gathbandhan before the marriage. On the other hand, Ranbir, who had a safe escape from the kidnappers, runs to stop Prachi’s wedding.

OMG! Will Ranbir reach on time to stop Prachi’s wedding with Akshay?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

