Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rajvansh feels guilty about his evil act with Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV drops Purvi at her place and leaves. Purvi comes outside her house and Prachi hugs her. Soon, the ladies of the neighbouring house start taunting Purvi and RV’s relationship as they witness RV leaving Purvi alone and going. Soon, Khushi comes and gets angry at them. She throws water at them and asks them to leave. Khushi apologizes to Purvi as she believes that RV revealed everything about the past. However, to her surprise, Purvi is still unaware about the truth.

Purvi relaxes in her room thinking about RV’s betrayal. Meanwhile, Prachi and her entire family worries about Purvi. Soon, when she comes out of her room, the family members confront her. Purvi hides about RV-Monisha’s relationship and lies to Prachi that she is upset because she had a fight with RV and hence she asked him to not come home. Prachi doubts Purvi but she assures her that it was just a small fight. However, later, Purvi reveals to Khushi about RV’s family’s behaviour.

In the coming episode, Khushi initially decides to reveal about her past to Purvi but after thinking about the consequences, she decides conceals her past with Rajvansh from Purvi. As the Malhotras celebrate Purvi’s departure, Monisha asks Rajvansh to invite Purvi to the party and make her feel jealous. However, Rajvansh feels guilty about his act and tells Deepika that he isn’t pleased with his revenge.

