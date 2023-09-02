Television | Spoilers

Akshay deliberately makes Ranbir jealous which angers him. Soon, Ranbir drags Akshay in the corner and warns him to stay away from Prachi as she is his wife in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ranbir in a drunken state rests in his room. Mihika comes to meet him and decides to confess her love. However, before Mihika can disclose her feelings, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) makes a shocking revelation. Ranbir tells Mihika that he loves Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and has feelings for her. Mihika is shocked to learn about Ranbir’s love for Prachi. However, she is on a mission to make Ranbir hers.

Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and Prachi leave for their trip but their car breaks down and they try to take a lift. However, they end up running into Ranbir, who offers them a lift. Akshay decides to take a lift from Ranbir to enjoy his trip with Prachi. However, while traveling, Ranbir fakes the act of being sick and asks Akshay to take the driving seat. Meanwhile, Ranbir sleeps in Prachi’s lap in the back seat to make Akshay jealous.

In the coming episode, Akshay, Prachi, and Ranbir reach the destination and the former brings the honeymoon suite keys. Akshay deliberately makes Ranbir jealous which angers him. Soon, Ranbir drags Akshay in the corner and warns him to stay away from Prachi as she is his wife. Akshay learns that Ranbir knows that Akshay and Prachi never married each other. Both get into a verbal fight by threatening each other.

What will happen next? Will Akshay and Ranbir’s tanshan continue?

