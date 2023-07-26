Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi share a close moment inside changing room

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the storyline, Akshay demands an apology from Ranbir after the kumkum incident, but the latter refuses, leading to a heated confrontation. As the tension mounts, Akshay’s anger reaches a boiling point, and he raises his hand to attack Ranbir. Prachi stands in shock. However, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) manages to joke around the same and calm down the situation.

Akshay (Mugdha Chaphekar) feels guilty and apologizes to Prachi, taking her shopping. Ranbir also goes shopping with them. At the store, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses Akshay’s behaviour with Prachi as he gets unstable and decides to confront him. Ranbir tries to speak to Akshay. However, the latter asks Ranbir to avoid his and Prachi’s relationship.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Akshay go shopping. They are accompanied by Mihika and Ranbir. Prachi decides to try out a dress and heads to the changing room, unknowingly followed by Ranbir. Inside the changing room, the two share a moment as Ranbir tries to lie the lace of her blouse. However, their moment of privacy is short-lived when Mihika approaches the changing room and offers to help Prachi with her dress. Sensing something amiss, Prachi tries to dismiss Mihika’s offer, but her suspicion grows as she hears Ranbir’s voice from inside the changing room.

Will Mihika learn about Prachi and Ranbir’s past?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!