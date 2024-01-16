Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi’s hit and miss moments at Purvi’s wedding

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi (Rachi Sharma) reveals to RV (Abrar Qazi) that he is a very good human being and she is not good like him. However, RV mentions that she is also a very good human being and asks if she wants to become his life partner, to which Purvi agrees. Soon, the families learn about their decision and RV’s family visits Purvi’s house with shagun. They make Purvi wear a bangle and finalizes their marriage.

RV and Purvi’s families gear up for their D-Day. Purvi’s sister Khushi is worried as her husband Armaan is not in favour of their wedding. On the other hand, Purvi gets ready as a bride and waits in her room. Soon, RV enters the room and gets mesmerized to see Purvi in red bridal dress. RV continues to stare Purvi and the latter blushes.

In the coming episode, RV goes and gets ready as a groom and the baarat comes to the wedding venue. Purvi’s family welcome RV and his family. Later, Ranbir also attends the wedding but fails to see Prachi. While everyone starts dancing with the baarat, Ranbir and Prachi also dance beside each other but have a hit and miss moment. Ranbir and Prachi realize each other’s presence but to meet.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2639 15 January 2024 Written Episode Update

