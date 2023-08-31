Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Vishakha conspires with Akshay and tells him to be Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) friend and woo her. Soon, Akshay asks Prachi to accompany him on a trip to Manali and he soon makes arrangements. Meanwhile, the detective meets Akshay and gives him a few photos of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi. Akshay (Abhishek Malik) is shocked to see Ranbir and Prachi’s marriage photos and finally learns about their wedding.

Akshay decides to seek revenge on Ranbir after learning the truth about their marriage. He believes that Prachi wants to move ahead in life but Ranbir is stopping him from doing so. Akshay confronts Ranbir about his past life. Soon, Ranbir mentions that Akshay and Prachi don’t have a husband-and-wife relationship. However, Akshay informs him about his honeymoon plan during his business trip. This angers Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Ranbir in a drunken state rests in his room. Mihika comes to meet him and decides to confess her love. However, before Mihika can disclose her feelings, Ranbir makes a shocking revelation. Ranbir tells Mihika that he loves Prachi and has feelings for her. Mihika is shocked to learn about Ranbir’s love for Prachi.

What will happen next? Is this a dream or reality? Will Mihika leave Ranbir post the revelation?

