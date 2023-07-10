ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir confuses Prachi for Mihika in fun game

Ranbir mistakenly catches hold of Prachi's hand instead of Mihika's, leaving Prachi and the family members shocked in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 15:43:41
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir confuses Prachi for Mihika in fun game 832380

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vishakha finds something fishy in Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship at the Teej function and decides to discover the real truth behind the same. On the other hand, Prachi bumps into Ranbir, and he questions her if she likes Akshay. Prachi mentions yes, and soon Ranbir gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Ranbir participates in a game where the husbands are blindfolded and must identify their wives. As the game progresses with other couples, it’s finally Ranbir’s turn to find Mihika. However, to everyone’s surprise, Ranbir mistakenly catches hold of Prachi’s hand instead of Mihika’s, leaving Prachi and the family members shocked.

OMG! Will Akshay’s family learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: A success story: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett.

Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer 832376
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi and Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer
I am excited to play the fearless character of Vipper in Dharampatnii: Vishesh Sharma 832268
I am excited to play the fearless character of Vipper in Dharampatnii: Vishesh Sharma
Meet spoiler: Shlok denies being married to Sumeet 832255
Meet spoiler: Shlok denies being married to Sumeet
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair 832237
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka on a mission to expose Saloni and Vikrant’s affair
Maitree spoiler: Swayam falls unconscious on the road 831950
Maitree spoiler: Swayam falls unconscious on the road
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mahesh orders Karan to fire Rajveer from Luthra company 831810
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mahesh orders Karan to fire Rajveer from Luthra company
Latest Stories
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam makes a heartfelt proposal 832354
Pandya Store Spoiler: Gautam makes a heartfelt proposal
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested 832367
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan to get arrested
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India! 832350
Nora Fatehi joins Remo D’souza in the hunt to find India’s next big hip hop sensation on Amazon miniTV’s Hip-Hop India!
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires 832348
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh 832332
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Simran 832329
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Simran
Read Latest News