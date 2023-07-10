Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir confuses Prachi for Mihika in fun game

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Vishakha finds something fishy in Ranbir and Mihika’s relationship at the Teej function and decides to discover the real truth behind the same. On the other hand, Prachi bumps into Ranbir, and he questions her if she likes Akshay. Prachi mentions yes, and soon Ranbir gets shocked.

In the coming episode, Ranbir participates in a game where the husbands are blindfolded and must identify their wives. As the game progresses with other couples, it’s finally Ranbir’s turn to find Mihika. However, to everyone’s surprise, Ranbir mistakenly catches hold of Prachi’s hand instead of Mihika’s, leaving Prachi and the family members shocked.

OMG! Will Akshay’s family learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

