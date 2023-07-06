ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir on a mission to find Prachi's marriage secret

Tandon family prepares for the upcoming Teej function. Ranbir becomes determined to uncover the reality surrounding Prachi's marital status during Teej function in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jul,2023 12:19:17
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Akshay informs Mihika that Ranbir is already married, crushing her hopes of a potential relationship. However, Mihika, not one to back down, responds with a scathing comeback, accusing Akshay of maintaining a loveless relationship with Prachi. Tensions escalate rapidly as Akshay’s anger boils over, and in a fit of rage, he raises his hand against Mihika.

Prachi takes a stand during Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh ceremony. As they prepare to enter the house, Prachi interrupts the ritual and raises an important point. She asserts that the grah pravesh ceremony is traditionally meant only for married couples. Prachi’s unexpected intervention leaves everyone taken aback, including Ranbir and Mihika.

In the coming episode, Tandon family prepares for the upcoming Teej function. Prachi worries about Ranbir coming back into her life. Meanwhile, Ranbir finds himself contemplating the truth behind Prachi’s marriage. Ranbir becomes determined to uncover the reality surrounding Prachi’s marital status during the Teej function.

Will OMG! Will Ranbir find out the truth?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

