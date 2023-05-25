Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir saves Prachi from getting kidnapped

Balbeera grabs the curtain behind Prachi and tries to strangulate her. However, Ranbir passes by, and Balbeera sees him. He runs away from the spot. Ranbir saves Prachi in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Khushi learns that Ranbir and Prachi are her parents and wishes to celebrate her birthday with both. Khushi forces Shahana to invite Ranbir and his family. She does the same and fears getting scolded by Prachi. Ranbir and his family arrive at the party, and Prachi gets shocked.

Khushi talks to Shahana and asks how she can reunite with her parents. The latter mentions that she won’t be able to do so. However, Khushi stays adamant. Soon, she gets an idea and asks Shahana to do something to remind them of their happy times. Shahana and Khushi get together to unite Ranbir and Prachi. They bring the couple close and ask them to perform. Ranbir and Prachi hold each other and perform a romantic dance.

In the coming episode, Balbeera disguises as a magician and decides to kidnap Prachi to seek revenge. He witnesses Prachi sitting alone on the sofa, taking advantage of the situation. Balbeera grabs the curtain behind Prachi and tries to strangulate her. However, Ranbir passes by, and Balbeera sees him. He runs away from the spot. Ranbir witnesses Prachi and runs to remove the curtains from her face. Prachi hugs him as she gets scared of the incident.

Will Ranbir learns about Balbeera?

