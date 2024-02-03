Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: REVEALED! RV married Purvi to seek revenge from Khushi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and RV get married without any problem. The families get happy and celebrate the union of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV. Preeta attends Purvi and RV’s wedding and gives a piece of advice to RV on his future with Purvi. RV and Purvi tie the knot and it’s time for Purvi’s bidaai. Prachi gets emotional and breaks down during Purvi’s bidaai. Purvi also hugs her mother and cries. Soon, Purvi enters RV’s family.

Purvi gets welcomed in her new house. RV’s family teases the two over their first night. However, while Purvi and RV sit in their room together, Purvi gets a call from Diya, who informs her about Khushi’s kidnapping. Purvi gets shocked and shares the news with RV (Abrar Qazi). Purvi insists on going to her house to be support for her family and find Khushi. Unfortunately, their suhaagraat gets spoiled as RV agrees and they leave to find Khushi.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi come to the police station along with Prachi and the other family members to register a missing complaint. While RV leaves as he gets an important call, Prachi suspect Jasbeer’s involvement in Khushi’s kidnapping. Meanwhile, it is exposed that RV has kidnapped Khushi. He also married to Purvi to seek revenge from Khushi, whom he was in love with and she rejected him.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2657 2 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Purvi gets a call from Diya, who informs her about Khushi’s kidnapping. Purvi gets shocked and shares the news with RV. Purvi insists on going to her house to be support for her family and find Khushi. Unfortunately, their suhaagraat gets spoiled