Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV and Purvi get stranded on road during honeymoon

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi and Diya go for shopping wherein they bump into Trishna, she comes to shop for her wedding. Later, while Trishna heads out post her shopping, the manager finds out that Trishna has stolen a dupatta. Soon, the shop manager calls the police and informs the guards to catch Trishna. However, the latter claims to be innocent. Prachi witnesses the entire drama and stops the manager from blaming Trishna without proofs.

Prachi asks the manager to check CCTV footage and find out the reality. The truth comes out and Trishna gets saved. On the other hand, Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon anyhow, she asks RV to asks a client to keep the meeting tomorrow. RV plans to fix the meeting with Ranbir. However, Ranbir learns that RV is arranging the meeting so that his honeymoon plan with Purvi gets cancelled. He refuses to keep the meeting as he considers Purvi as his daughter.

In the coming episode, Dadi ji gifts Purvi lingerie for her honeymoon and the latter gets shocked. Later, RV and Purvi start packing as they are forced to go to the honeymoon. As RV and Purvi leave for their honeymoon, Monisha gets angry. Later, while RV drives his car from a dense jungle, his car’s fuel gets over and RV and Purvi both get stranded on an empty road. RV and Purvi are forced to walk to the nearest petrol station.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2690 8 March 2024 Written Episode Update

