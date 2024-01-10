Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV and Purvi’s romantic dance during dinner date

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Ashutosh continues to put allegation on RV and Purvi. Though RV defends Purvi and takes stand for her but the neighbours ask Prachi and her family to leave the chawl. Soon, RV gets angry and takes sindoor. In front of the neighbours and Prachi’s family, RV fills Purvi’s hairline with sindoor and marries her to protect her respect.

RV returns home and reveals to his family about the entire drama happened at Purvi’s place. He also reveals that he married Purvi to protect her respect. Dadaji gets happy and feels proud of RV. Soon, he calls Purvi’s mother Prachi and decides to fix a meeting of the families. He also arranges a dinner date for RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) so that they can know each other before their marriage. Purvi agrees to go on a date with RV after Prachi gives her permission.

In the coming episode, Purvi and RV go to a restaurant for their dinner date. At the venue, Purvi and RV come close as they perform a romantic dance together. Amidst this, RV’s school friend visits to same venue. In drunk state his friend tries to come close to RV. However, RV handles the situation in front of Purvi and the latter gets impressed by him. Later, RV also goes down on his knees and proposes Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2633 9 January 2024 Written Episode Update

