Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV refuses to attend Purvi’s sangeet ceremony  

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi feels her daughter needs her hence she decides to go to KK aka Ranbir’s house. RV wakes up which makes Purvi happy. The doorbell rings and Purvi rushes to bring her mother. Prachi enters Ranbir’s house however they fail to see each other.

Later Purvi takes Prachi to meet RV and the former asks RV to take of himself. She also decides to prepare special kadha for him and goes to the kitchen. Though Ranbir enters the kitchen but fails to see Prachi. Yet again they have hit and miss moments in the house. Jasbeer’s chacha who is a big politician confronts him about the accident as his jeep is found the accident spot. However, Jasbeer stays silent and doesn’t confess his crime. Soon, Jasbeer’s henchman comes and informs him that RV is alive which comes as a shocker for Jasbeer.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi accidently bump into each other at the same hotel wherein Purvi is set to marry Ashutosh. Purvi inquires about RV’s health. Later, RV congratulates her for her sangeet ceremony. Soon, Purvi invites him but he refuses to attend it. On the other hand, Prachi and Ranbir also visit the same hotel but yet again they have some hit and miss moments.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2616 22 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Jasbeer’s henchman comes and informs him that RV is alive which comes as a shocker for Jasbeer.

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show has recently taken the generation leap. This show which is presently in its third generation, is produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar continue to be part of the show. However, the story now focuses on Purvi’s tale, and how Rajvansh’s life collides with her tale. Actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma play the leads of the show now. Simran Budharup aka Rishita of Pandya Store has also joined the show as the other lead.