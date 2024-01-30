Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV saves Purvi and Prachi from Jasbeer

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi and RV (Abrar Qazi) do their best to find Jasbeer and Purvi. Prachi comes to the market while trying to find Purvi. Unfortunately, Prachi also gets kidnapped by Jasbeer’s goons. Meanwhile, Jasbeer threatens Purvi that if she doesn’t marry him then he will harm her mother. Purvi gets shocked to find her mother in trouble.

Purvi manages to run away from Jasbeer’s clutches. However, when she learns that her mother Prachi has been kidnapped by Jasbeer’s goons, she returns to save her but gets trapped. Jasbeer forces Purvi (Rachi Sharma) to marry him or he plans to kill Prachi. Purvi scared by Jasbeer’s threat, agrees to marry him and save her mother’s life.

In the coming episode, RV reaches the venue where Jasbeer is getting married to Purvi. RV spreads smoke and takes Purvi and Prachi along. However, Jasbeer and his goons stop them. Soon, RV gets into a fight with Jasbeer and his goons. Meanwhile, the police arrive and arrest Jasbeer and his team. RV, Purvi and Prachi get happy and reach the wedding venue.

