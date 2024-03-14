Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV scares Purvi in a spooky haveli

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV fails to see Purvi behind and gets worried. It is reveals that Purvi is kidnapped by few goons in the jungle. RV sees Purvi trapped amidst a few goons. While they try to threaten Purvi, RV gets into a fight with Purvi. Soon, their nok-jhok starts as they both blame each other for the entire situation.

RV refuses to help Purvi and whispers something in one of the goons’ ears. Purvi gets angry and asks RV to help her. Purvi struggles to save herself when RV refuses to come to her rescue. Later, RV decides to leave Purvi and go. However, he plays a smart game. He plays the police siren in his phone which alerts the goons. They get scared hearing the siren and run away. Purvi thanks god and mentions how the police came on the right time. However, RV reveals to her that it was him who save her from goons.

In the coming episode, Purvi and RV continue to walk to find a safe place to stay. They try to get lift but fails to get one. Later, Purvi and RV manage to reach an old haveli, however, they find it spooky. RV purposely scares Purvi. Later, RV calls his mother and informs her about getting a lift and reaching a resort. RV’s mother informs Monisha about the same and she gets upset.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2694 13 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Purvi and RV continue to walk to find a safe place to stay. They try to get lift but fails to get one. Later, Purvi and RV manage to reach an old haveli, however, they find it spooky. RV purposely scares Purvi.