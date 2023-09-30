Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika to attack Prachi with a knife?

Khushi’s room’s door is locked and Prachi asks her to open it. Soon, Mihika comes from behind with a knife towards Prachi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Sep,2023 12:02:34
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika to attack Prachi with a knife? 856880

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir gets conscious and brings Khushi to Tandon house. In front of the entire family, Ranbir exposes Akshay (Abhishek Malik) to be the kidnapper and reveals that he has only kidnapped Khushi. Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is shocked to hear Ranbir’s confession. However, Akshay manages to prove Ranbir’s statement wrong.

Later, Prachi asks Rana about the kidnapper but he puts a knife on her. Rana decides to stab Prachi but Ranbir comes in between and gets stabbed. Prachi is shocked and calls the doctor. The doctor operates Ranbir and Prachi cries for Ranbir’s wellbeing. On the other hand, Mihika witnesses Khushi, who is peacefully asleep. She talks to unconscious Khushi and mentions that she is the reason why Prachi and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) are still together. She decides to remove her from their life and soon grabs a knife in her hand.

In the coming episode, Mihika scares Khushi by making different sounds. Khushi gets scared and shouts for help. Prachi senses something fishy and runs to be beside Khushi. However, Khushi’s room’s door is locked and Prachi asks her to open it. Soon, Mihika comes from behind with a knife towards Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2549 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Rana decides to stab Prachi but Ranbir comes in between and gets stabbed. Prachi is shocked and calls the doctor. The doctor operates Ranbir and Prachi cries for Ranbir’s wellbeing. Watch the video below!

Will Mihika kill Prachi? Is this Mihika’s dream?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested  856899
Kundali Bhagya update: Shambhu exposes Nidhi, Preeta to get her arrested 
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi love blossoms, Neelam goes on hunger-strike 856865
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi’s love blossoms, Neelam goes on hunger-strike
Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video 856674
Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan indulge in a massive fight 856664
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan indulge in a massive fight
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua embarks on her journey to save Akhtar family's image 856644
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua embarks on her journey to save Akhtar family’s image
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika decides to KILL Khushi 856582
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika decides to KILL Khushi

Latest Stories

My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla 856910
My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja 856906
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Update: Didun to strike a deal with Neerja
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav 856896
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal threatens Vaibhav
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV's Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai 856893
Himanshu Soni joins the cast of Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi 856892
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan accuses Jordan of harming Elahi
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB's Pashminna 856883
Hiten Tejwani steps into the shoes of Avinash Sharma; a tourist with a past in Kashmir in Sony SAB’s Pashminna
Read Latest News