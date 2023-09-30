Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika to attack Prachi with a knife?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Ranbir gets conscious and brings Khushi to Tandon house. In front of the entire family, Ranbir exposes Akshay (Abhishek Malik) to be the kidnapper and reveals that he has only kidnapped Khushi. Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is shocked to hear Ranbir’s confession. However, Akshay manages to prove Ranbir’s statement wrong.

Later, Prachi asks Rana about the kidnapper but he puts a knife on her. Rana decides to stab Prachi but Ranbir comes in between and gets stabbed. Prachi is shocked and calls the doctor. The doctor operates Ranbir and Prachi cries for Ranbir’s wellbeing. On the other hand, Mihika witnesses Khushi, who is peacefully asleep. She talks to unconscious Khushi and mentions that she is the reason why Prachi and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) are still together. She decides to remove her from their life and soon grabs a knife in her hand.

In the coming episode, Mihika scares Khushi by making different sounds. Khushi gets scared and shouts for help. Prachi senses something fishy and runs to be beside Khushi. However, Khushi’s room’s door is locked and Prachi asks her to open it. Soon, Mihika comes from behind with a knife towards Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2549 29th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Mihika kill Prachi? Is this Mihika’s dream?