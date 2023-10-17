Television | Spoilers

Ranbir comes to help Prachi in the kitchen and they both are unaware of the gas leak. On the other hand, Mihika learns that Ranbir has gone to the kitchen along with Prachi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Mihika and Akshay are warned by their mother to not take extreme steps that can hamper the family’s happiness. However, the two instead accuse their mother of not supporting their kids’ and always standing against them.

Mihika decides yet another plan to kill Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). She goes into the kitchen and removes the gas pipe. Prachi overhears Mihika and Akshay’s conversation with Manpreet and feels bad for her. She goes to speak Manpreet and reveals to her that she loves her and tries to calm her down while they have an emotional conversation. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses them hugging and soon goes to join them.

In the coming episode, Divya requests Prachi to cook something for her. While Prachi goes towards the kitchen, Divya and Mihika get happy as everything goes according to their plan. However, soon, Ranbir comes to help Prachi in the kitchen and they both are unaware of the gas leak. On the other hand, Mihika learns that Ranbir has gone to the kitchen along with Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2561 17th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranbir comes to help Prachi in the kitchen and they both are unaware of the gas leak. On the other hand, Mihika learns that Ranbir has gone to the kitchen along with Prachi.

OMG! Will Mihika save Ranbir?