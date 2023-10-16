Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi goes to rest in her room and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) goes to check on her Akshay witnesses their close moments. Akshay and Mihika both get jealous and decide to take extreme steps. Ashok learns about his children’s sinister plans and calls the doctor. The latter reveals Akshay and Mihika turning into those evil persons who they were seven years ago. Ashok fears for his children Akshay and Mihika.

Mihika and Akshay are warned by their mother to not take extreme steps that can hamper the family’s happiness. However, the two instead accuse their mother of not supporting their kids’ and always standing against them. Soon, Mihika decides yet another plan to kill Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar). She goes into the kitchen and removes the gas pipe.

In the coming episode, Prachi overhears Mihika and Akshay’s conversation with Manpreet and feels bad for her. She goes to speak Manpreet and reveals to her that she loves her and tries to calm her down while they have an emotional conversation. Ranbir witnesses them hugging and soon goes to join them.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2561 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update

