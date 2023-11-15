Kundali Bhagya: Goon attacks Preeta, Shaurya and Rajveer fight with goons

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) leaves the room after the goons go. However, she witnesses the goons threatening Kritika and soon goes to save her. Kritika gets shocked to see Preeta in front of her. Soon, Preeta fights with the goons but they knock Preeta and Kritika unconscious and lock them in a room.

Goons come down in the hall and threatens everyone. However, Preeta gains consciousness and tries to help all. One of the goon holds her on gun point but she manages to free herself. Soon, another goon takes Shaurya on gun point and as he is about to kill Shaurya, Preeta comes to his rescue and hits the goon with a vase.

In the coming episode, Preeta tries to help other family members. However, one of the goons attack her and she falls unconscious. Soon, Rajveer and Shaurya get angry and fights with goons. Meanwhile, Kavya takes unconscious Preeta in a room. The goons call other members and yet again hold the Luthra family captive.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1693 14 November 2023 Written Episode Update

