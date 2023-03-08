Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Preeta experiences labour pain and the Luthra family takes her to the hospital. While the family waits for the good news, the doctor comes to inform them that Preeta has delivered twins.

Karan and other family members get happy with the news. They decide to celebrate. Meanwhile, the doctors mention about keeping the babies in the hospital for a few days. On the other hand, Anjali gets conscious and learns about Preeta’s babies. She kidnaps one of the boys. Nidhi learns about the same and tries to stop her. However, Anjali refuses to stop.

Now, in the coming episode, Karan asks Nidhi about his baby and soon she reveals about Anjali kidnapping one of the babies. Karan and the Luthra family gets shocked to learn about the same. Karan decides to bring his baby safely home and goes to a farmhouse where Anjali has kept the baby.

What will happen next? Will Karan save his son?

