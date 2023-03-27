Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, the doctors operate on Preeta and Rajveer breaks down. Rajveer shares his ordeal with Srishti which makes her emotional. The latter goes to talk to unconscious Preeta and asks if she should reveal to Rajveer that Preeta is his mother. Meanwhile, Rajveer overhears their conversation and gets shocked to find the truth.

Rajveer confronts Srishti and she reveals to him the entire truth about Preeta being his mother. Srishti also reveals about his father Karan Luthra and other family members. Rajveer gets angry to see her mother Preeta’s state and decides to seek revenge on Luthra family.

Now, in the coming episode, Rajveer and Preeta come to Mumbai as Rajveer plans to seek revenge on Luthras. However, Preeta is unaware of her plan. As soon as they reach Mumbai, Preeta bumps into Shaurya. The latter’s phone falls on Preeta’s feet and he kneels down to pick it up. Preeta misunderstands the situation and blesses him.

What will happen next? Will Preeta learn about Shaurya being her son?

