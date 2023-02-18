Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Arjun decides to sit in the mandap to marry Preeta. However, Prithvi comes to stop him. Arjun gets shocked to see him out of the room. He questions Sherlyn about his presence and asks her if she had locked the door. However, she reveals her real plan of teaming up with Prithvi.

Prithvi gets happy and mentions that he will Preeta. Soon, Arjun gets angry and beats Prithvi. While Prithvi and Arjun fight, Sherlyn gets into a tiff with Kritika. Preeta witnesses Prithvi beating Arjun. She brings a bat and hits Prithvi on his head. Arjun and Preeta finally reunite and get married.

Now, in the coming episode, Anjali comes to the wedding in her bridal look which shocks Arjun. When he questions the former, Preeta exposes Anjali. Preeta reveals how Anjali wanted to marry Arjun and wanted to take her place. Finally, Anjali reveals the truth and mentions that she wanted to save Arjun from the marriage.

What will happen next? How will Arjun react to it?

