Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, a leap takes place and Rajveer grows up to be a sincere boy with Preeta and Srishti. On the other hand, Shaurya becomes a spoiled brat. He comes home drunk during puja and Rakhi gets angry.

On the other hand, Preeta remembers her marriage with Karan and stops a wedding that is taking place in her surroundings. This angers the family of the groom and bride and they hit Preeta. Rajveer gets angry and fights with them but soon, Preeta gets unconscious and falls to the ground.

Now, in the coming episode, Srishti and Rajveer rush Preeta to the hospital. The doctors operate on Preeta and Rajveer breaks down. Rajveer shares his ordeal with Srishti which makes her emotional. The latter goes to talk to unconscious Preeta and asks if she should reveal to Rajveer that Preeta is his mother. Meanwhile, Rajveer overhears their conversation and gets shocked to find the truth.

What will happen next? Will Rajveer confront Srishti?

