Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Contract killer Raja makes a shocking revelation

Police and the Luthra family start beating Raja to reveal the truth. Soon, he makes a revelation and says that he was hired by one of the family members to kill a person in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 15:40:54
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, sent shockwaves through the audience in the recent episode. As per the plot, Rakhi witnesses an injury in Shaurya’s hand and gets worried for him. Soon, she asks Palki to help Shaurya. Palki decides to nurse Shaurya’s wound. However, he refuses to give his hand. Palki forcefully took Shaurya’s hand and applied ointment to his injury. Amidst this process, Shaurya and Palki engage in a fight.

Nidhi speaks to Shaurya and instigates him against the Luthra family. Shaurya promises Nidhi that if Rajveer is not arrested, he will leave the Luthra house. Nidhi gets happy with Shaurya’s statement. Later, Nidhi gets a call from the contract killer, who reveals that he has killed Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and happy at the same time.

In the coming episode, Police nab Raja, and the entire family gathers. Police reveal to the family that Raja is hired to attempt murder. They get shocked and start beating Raja to reveal the truth. Soon, he makes a revelation and says that he was hired by one of the family members to kill a person. Nidhi, who has hired him, gets shocked by his revelation.

OMG! Will Nidhi get caught?

Read Latest News