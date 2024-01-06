Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Dadi and Rakhi’s emotional reunion with Preeta

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the Luthra family asks the goons to reveal about Palki and Rajveer. However, they refuse to give any information. Meanwhile, they witness Karan (Shakti Anand) unconscious on the ground and wakes him up. He gets up and questions about Preeta (Shraddha Arya) which shocks the family. Soon, the goons attack Luthras, however, they counter attack them and end up defeating the goons.

Palki informs Rajveer about Malti being Vicky’s mother and Mala being Vicky’s wife. Rajveer gets shocked. As they plan to leave, Malti stops them and attacks. However, Rajveer and Palki try to run away from her clutches. Soon, a few goons enter and catches them again. Malti orders the goons to lock Rajveer and Palki in a room. The two yet again get trapped and get locked in a room.

In the coming episode, Karan and the Luthra family come home along with Preeta. Dadi sees Preeta alive in front of her and gets emotional. She hugs Preeta and asks her to rest as she feels dizzy. Later, Rakhi also meets Preeta and gets teary-eyed. Preeta also gets emotional and gives Rakhi a warm hug. Karan decides to make Preeta rest in his room and goes to save Palki and Rajveer from the goons.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1740 5 January 2024 Written Episode Update

