Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Kavya comes to meet Rajveer after learning about their plan to leave Mumbai. Kavya requests Rajveer to extend his stay for her wedding, and he agrees. After witnessing that, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) shifts her focus from Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to Preeta. She devises a plan to get her out of her life for good.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti come to the temple to perform a special Pooja for Rajveer. Soon, Karan also lands at the same temple. Later, Preeta, Srishti, and Karan (Shakti Anand) stand together but fail to see each other. However, Srishti soon notices Karan and tries to hide Preeta’s face. She puts a veil on Preeta’s face and on herself to hide from Karan.

In the coming episode, Dadi receives the thoughtful suggestion to enlist a full-time nurse. Responding promptly, the Luthra family contacts Palki to assist. Accompanied by her sister Shanaya, Palki (Sana Sayyad) arrives at the Luthra mansion, where Shanaya is captivated by its grandeur. Upon meeting Kavya, a newfound friendship blossoms between Shanaya and her as they engage in lively conversation.

What will happen next?

