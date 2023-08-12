ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya

Palki and Shanaya meet Kavya. Soon, a newfound friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya, as they engage in lively conversation in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Aug,2023 12:03:17
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Friendship blossoms between Shanaya and Kavya 842385

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Kavya comes to meet Rajveer after learning about their plan to leave Mumbai. Kavya requests Rajveer to extend his stay for her wedding, and he agrees. After witnessing that, Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) shifts her focus from Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to Preeta. She devises a plan to get her out of her life for good.

Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti come to the temple to perform a special Pooja for Rajveer. Soon, Karan also lands at the same temple. Later, Preeta, Srishti, and Karan (Shakti Anand) stand together but fail to see each other. However, Srishti soon notices Karan and tries to hide Preeta’s face. She puts a veil on Preeta’s face and on herself to hide from Karan.

In the coming episode, Dadi receives the thoughtful suggestion to enlist a full-time nurse. Responding promptly, the Luthra family contacts Palki to assist. Accompanied by her sister Shanaya, Palki (Sana Sayyad) arrives at the Luthra mansion, where Shanaya is captivated by its grandeur. Upon meeting Kavya, a newfound friendship blossoms between Shanaya and her as they engage in lively conversation.

What will happen next?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody 842389
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody
Meet spoiler: Sumeet stands up against Shagun's contract for Shlok 842381
Meet spoiler: Sumeet stands up against Shagun’s contract for Shlok
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha fails to learn about Ranbir and Prachi's marriage secret 842258
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Vishakha fails to learn about Ranbir and Prachi’s marriage secret
Meet spoiler: Sumeet fights with goons to save Chaudhary women 842236
Meet spoiler: Sumeet fights with goons to save Chaudhary women
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested 842172
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter 842104
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Srishti stops Karan and Preeta’s encounter
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv reveals Mohit’s truth to Surilii 842393
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv reveals Mohit’s truth to Surilii
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan demands Savi for evidence 842391
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan demands Savi for evidence
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran in a critical state 842384
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Simran in a critical state
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav dies 842379
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav dies
When Aditya Narayan Was Doing A Bhansali Film With Alia 842373
When Aditya Narayan Was Doing A Bhansali Film With Alia
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic getaway 842377
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa’s romantic getaway
Read Latest News