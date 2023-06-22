ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Is Preeta dead?

Nidhi gets a call from the contract killer, who reveals that he has killed Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and happy at the same time in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 11:23:49
Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms, sent shockwaves through the audience in the recent episode. As per the plot, Nidhi’s contract killer enters Luthra house to take Preeta. However, the Luthra family witnesses him. Shaurya and Rajveer try to question him, but he removes a knife and threatens to harm them. Both Shaurya and Rajveer try to catch him and get together to fight against the contract killer.

Rakhi witnesses an injury in Shaurya’s hand and gets worried for him. Soon, she asks Palki to help Shaurya. Palki decides to nurse Shaurya’s wound. However, he refuses to give his hand. Palki forcefully took Shaurya’s hand and applied ointment to his injury. Amidst this process, Shaurya and Palki engage in a fight.

In the coming episode, Nidhi speaks to Shaurya and instigates him against the Luthra family. Shaurya promises Nidhi that if Rajveer is not arrested, he will leave the Luthra house. Nidhi gets happy with Shaurya’s statement. Later, Nidhi gets a call from the contract killer, who reveals that he has killed Preeta. Nidhi gets shocked and happy at the same time.

OMG! Is Preeta dead?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

